SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A possible suspect is in custody following a stolen vehicle investigation that started in Waterbury and ended in Seymour.
According to Seymour police, a potential suspect identified as 33-year-old Kristian Rivera was apprehended around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday and taken back to Waterbury.
Seymour police said they responded to the rotary near the intersection of Great Hill and Holbrook roads overnight.
They said several police departments were searching for a man who stole a vehicle in Waterbury and fled on foot in Seymour. The vehicle was abandoned at the rotary.
Seymour police called Rivera the possible suspect.
He was described as being about 6 feet tall and wearing dark pants with a light-colored shirt.
Anyone with information about what happened asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at 203-881-7600 or the Waterbury Police Department at 203-575-6911.
Police sought to remind drivers to keep their vehicle doors locked while warming them up.
