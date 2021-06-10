ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A call about a potential domestic violence situation Wednesday night led to a drug bust in Enfield.
According to police, they recovered 45 bags of heroin, a large amount of cash, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.
When they first arrived at a scene, one of the suspects tried to flee in a vehicle.
However, officers said they were able to stop the vehicle and seize the evidence.
The driver was arrested.
No other details were released.
