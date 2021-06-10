Enfield drug bust

According to Enfield police, they recovered 45 bags of heroin, a large amount of cash, a scale and other drug paraphernalia during a drug bust on June 9.

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A call about a potential domestic violence situation Wednesday night led to a drug bust in Enfield.

When they first arrived at a scene, one of the suspects tried to flee in a vehicle.

However, officers said they were able to stop the vehicle and seize the evidence.

The driver was arrested.

No other details were released.

