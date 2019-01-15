HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week looks fairly clear until Friday, when the first of two potential bouts of winter weather hits.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a weak storm will move through the area on Friday morning and bring snow, a wintry mix and rain.
As a result, Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the end of the week.
"Snow develops Thursday night, continues into Friday morning," Dixon said. "While not a major storm, it will have an impact."
He said it could drop several inches of accumulation during the morning commute.
The storm will move away during the afternoon hours.
The sky should become partly sunny as temperatures rise well into the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees.
Overnight lows will range from 15 to 25 degrees.
After a relatively quiet Saturday, the winter weather returns Saturday night.
The storm, which will bring heavy precipitation to the state, looks to run throughout the day on Sunday.
However, what kind of precipitation remains to be seen.
"[The] latest model runs continue to show a milder track for the weekend storm," Dixon said. "At the onset, precip will be snow Saturday evening/night, but then transition to an icy mix or a cold rain by early Sunday. Before the precip ends later Sunday, it could transition back to snow."
Highs at that point would range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the 30s along the coast.
The forecast is subject to revision over the coming days. Just a slight shift in the storm track of 25 to 50 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and a heavy rainstorm.
Stay with Channel 3 for all of the forecast revisions.
Regardless of how the storm plays out, it will be followed by windy and cold temperatures early next week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
