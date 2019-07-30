CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Six Cheshire Correctional Institution staff members were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after possible exposure to fentanyl.
Officials said later on Tuesday that the staff members tested negative for exposure to fentanyl and have since been released.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, when an ambulance was called to the facility for the report of a correction officer in medical distress.
About an hour later, another staff member reported not feeling well.
Shortly after that, officials said a school teacher and three more correction officers didn't feel well either.
The Dept. of Corrections said the cause of each staff member's illness still has yet to be determined.
The CT State Police hazmat team and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the facility on Tuesday to investigate.
The prison was placed on lockdown as the investigation was unfolding.
No offenders showed signs of fentanyl exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.