NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A suspicious and possibly hazardous item found inside a car caused heavy police activity in New Haven Thursday evening.
Police said the police activity was occurring in the area of State Street between Court Street and Chapel Street.
New Haven Police said the item was later deemed safe by the Hazardous Devices Unit and the area was cleared.
CTrail Shore Line East announced that the police activity caused trains to be delayed in the area.
State Street has since reopened.
