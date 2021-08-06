HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for a potential racially-motivated assault that left another man semi-conscious in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
Kenneth Bell, 39, of New Haven, was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Police said they were called to the Wendy's restaurant at 2195 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.
Officers found a 57-year-old Hamden resident on the ground with visible facial injuries. They described him as semi-conscious. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said they learned that the victim drove along side of a vehicle that was in the drive-thru lane. They said it looked like the victim said something to the people in the vehicle, which included Bell.
Bell, who was a passenger in the drive-thru vehicle, threw a drink at the victim's vehicle in response.
At that point, police said the victim left his vehicle and Bell punched him in the face.
Bell and a driver then fled the scene.
Police said they found Bell on Valley Street in New Haven.
He told police that the victim made a racial slur.
Bell was arrested and brought to police headquarters.
His bond was set at $5,000 and he was given a court date of Oct. 5 in Meriden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.