WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Hartford are investigating after bullet holes were found in the window of a restaurant on Wednesday morning.
The bullet holes were found in the windows at Zaytoon’s Bistro, on Park Road near Oakwood Avenue.
The restaurant owner noticed the bullet holes on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., however police were notified about gunfire in the area around 3:45 a.m. by a 911 text.
Police said it appears the building was hit several times by bullets.
The restaurant, which serves up Mediterranean cuisine, was closed while detectives looked for clues on Wednesday.
It has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing and police are looking to gather surveillance footage from the area.
Police heard about all of this overnight thanks to the Text to 911 system, which was just launched by state officials last month.
The system is meant for people who can't speak or are in a dangerous situation.
The text doesn't take police to an exact address.
In this case, it led officers to a general area but not to the business.
They canvased the neighborhood and didn't find anything.
