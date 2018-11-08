STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A possible threat that referenced a high school in Storrs is under investigation by state police.
According to E.O. Smith High School principal Lou DeLoreto, he heard from concerned students and parents about an alleged social media post.
The post supposedly referenced a student "shooting up the school."
DeLoreto said school officials immediately contacted state police.
"At this time, there is no evidence of a social media post that contains a threat," he wrote to the school community.
DeLoreto asked that anyone with specific information, including screenshots or direct observations of the post, let school officials know.
"There has been no direct evidence found of a threat on social media or anyone who has reported seeing the threat on social media," said superintendent Jill Krieger. "The Connecticut State Police have been involved in the investigation. They have also been at the school [Thursday] to provide a sense of security."
