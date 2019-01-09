NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A precautionary lockdown at Maple Hill Elementary School in Naugatuck was lifted after a police investigation in the area.
Naugatuck police reported the lockdown a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said an anonymous called stated that a "white male wearing a tank top is holding a gun in the air threatening that he will shoot the next person that comes onto his property."
The caller told police the incident was at a resident on Sunburst Road.
Police searched the area and spoke with numerous residents. None reported seeing or hearing anything that matched that description.
It was determined there was no immediate threat and the lockdown was listed around 3:15 p.m.
Police said they are looking into the call as a possible swatting incident because the number is registered as "unknown" from Washington State.
Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police.
