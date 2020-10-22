WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A potential for widespread exposure to COVID-19 prompted the early dismissal and closure of Windsor Lock Middle School on Thursday.
According to superintendent Shawn Parkhurst, Windsor Locks Public Schools identified two members of the school community who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Those individuals were instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days.
The middle school dismissed at 11:15 a.m.
Beginning Friday, the middle school will operate in a remote environment which will last through Nov. 4. A schedule for WLMS remote learning will be shared electronically with all families on Thursday, Parkhurst said.
Pine Meadow Academy will remain open.
The last days the infected people were at the school were Oct. 16 and Oct. 21.
"We have not received any other reports of students or staff members experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of COVID-19," Parkhurst said. "Anyone considered in 'close contact' with the affected people will be contacted by school or local health officials Thursday and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take."
