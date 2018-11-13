HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While Tuesday's rain has tapered, the focus now shifts to another storm late Thursday that could include a wintry mix.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of Tuesday will be cloudy, though a few rays of sun may poke through.
Totals from Tuesday's storm were expected to range from half an inch to 1.5 inches. It could be higher in some spots.
Temperatures will fall statewide during the afternoon as colder air arrives.
"The wind becomes a big story later [Tuesday] as it switches to the northwest," Dixon said. "It will gust over 40 mph and at the same time usher in much colder air."
Wednesday looks sunny but cold.
"[Wednesday] will be storm-free [with] perhaps a couple of flurries in the northwest hills from lake enhanced snow showers," Dixon said. "But temperatures will not get out of the 30s for highs. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s, if not, at times, the teens."
Wednesday night will be cold with temperatures in the teens in some places.
The other storm arrives Thursday and should impact the state Thursday night into Friday.
"This is when we will likely have our first round of accumulating wintry precip for the season, especially across the interior, in the northwest hills," Dixon said. "Precip starts out as a mix later Thursday, continues into Thursday night. Friday, depending upon how the storm tracks, we’ll likely see a transition over to rain."
If the storm heads a bit more east, the wintry mix will continue, especially in western Connecticut.
High temps for the day will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low- and mid-40s elsewhere.
Overnight lows will range from 28 to 35 degrees.
"The weekend will essentially be quiet, but windy and trending colder," Dixon said. "Highs Saturday will be in the 40s, then Sunday only in the 30s."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.