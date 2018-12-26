HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Christmas 2018 has come and gone, but the hustle and bustle of the Holiday season is not over yet.
Today is the beginning of returns, exchanges and post-Christmas sales.
For some who want a deal and have a gift card or cash but do not want to get stuck in traffic and long lines, many stores will be staying open later this evening.
Stores like Kohl’s, Target and Macy’s will be opening early and closing late.
Some stores are offering 70 percent off, while others have marked things at 50 percent off.
For those who want to return a gift, bring a receipt and make sure to have an ID.
With a tag but no receipt, expect to get store credit.
If a receipt or tag did not come with the gift, some items still have bar codes that can be looked up by an employment.
There are also apps like ShopSavvy that make things easier by scanning an item to see where it came from.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Christmas 2018 has come and gone, but the hustle and bustle of the Holiday season is not over yet.
Today is the beginning of returns, exchanges and post-Christmas sales.
For many who want a deal and have a gift card or cash but do not want to get stuck in traffic and long lines, many stores will be staying open later this evening.
Stores like Kohl’s, Target and Macy’s will be opening early and closing late.
Some stores are offering 70 percent off, while others have marked things at 50 percent off.
For those who want to return a gift, bring a receipt and make sure to have an ID.
Expect to get store credit if there is no receipt, but the item still has the tag on it.
If a receipt or tag did not come with the gift, some items still have bar codes that can be looked up by an employment.
There are also apps like ShopSavvy that make things easier by scanning an item to see where it came from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.