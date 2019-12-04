(WFSB) - The U.S. Postal Service has extended its retail hours for the holiday season.
The Post Office announced the hours for specific branches on Wednesday.
Depending on the location, the offices could be open an extra 3 or 5 hours for the holidays.
“We know this is the busiest time of year for some of our customers,” said district manager Kevin Clark, USPS. “We wanted to relieve some of the stress of the holiday by adding some bonus hours for them.”
For the next three Saturdays in a row, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, the following locations will have extended lobby hours until 5 p.m.:
- Bishops Corner
- Bridgeport / Bayview
- Bristol
- Danbury
- Fairfield
- Glastonbury
- Greenwich
- Groton
- Hamden
- Manchester
- Meriden
- Middletown
- Milford
- New Britain
- Newington
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Stamford
- Stratford
- Wallingford
- Waterbury
- West Hartford
- Westport
Anyone who can't make it to the post office can schedule a pickup.
More information can be found on the USPS's website here.
The postal service anticipates Dec. 16 will be the busiest day online with more than 8.5 million consumers predicted to visit USPS.com for help shipping holiday gifts.
