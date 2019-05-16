WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Wethersfield are investigating after U.S. post office mailboxes were broken into.
It happened on Thursday morning on Beaver Road.
Police said the mail was last collected around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone who deposited mail into the boxes on that street after that time should contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
Earlier this month, officials in Plainville and Newington reported similar cases happening in their towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.