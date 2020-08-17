HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Absentee ballots were supposed to be a voting option for people worried about the coronavirus, but now some Connecticut officials are warning that cuts to the post office will slow down absentee ballots and could impact the elections.
There have already been complaints about mail slowing down with some of the cuts already going into effect.
While the White House says the intent is to bring down costs, Democrats in Connecticut think it’s something worse.
“That letter’s a set up. It’s a set up to blame the states,” said Attorney General William Tong.
Connecticut Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of gutting the U.S. Postal Service as a way to slow down absentee ballots.
They point to recent cost cutting measures by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed in April. Some of those cost cutting measures have slowed down mail service as states see a rise in voting by mail.
“I think there were about 72,000 people who voted in person and about 226,000 who voted by absentee,” said Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State.
DeJoy is telling states like Connecticut their deadlines are the problem. Connecticut, for example, allows absentee ballot requests up to the day before the election, but in a July 29 letter, DeJoy urged Merrill to send out all ballots by Oct. 27, one week before Election Day.
“…There is significant risk, at least in certain circumstances, ballot may be requested in a manner that is consistent with your election rules and returned promptly, and yet not be returned in time to be counted,” DeJoy wrote.
“It’s a very complex system and very difficult to change the timelines,” Merrill said.
Merrill is urging people to use drop boxes at their town halls for absentee ballots.
Cost cutting measures at the USPS include limiting overtime and removing 617 mail sorting machines nationwide. Trump denied trying to impact the election.
Tong says Trump has publicly questioned the validity of voting by mail. Trump also hasn’t agreed to financial support for the Post Office.
“So, he’s told us what his playbook is and it’s just not credible for him to say this is about efficiency,” Tong said.
Tong is talking with other states about legal action. Meanwhile, Democrats note the Post Office is hurt by a 2006 law that requires it to pre-pay pension costs 75-years out. They also say the Postal Service is essential for medicine, business, and other deliveries.
Channel 3 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment on Monday afternoon, but they have not returned our calls.
(3) comments
Absentee ballots should be limited to military personnel stationed abroad. All others should vote at a polling place where identity, eligibility, and residency can be verified. Mail-in voting was designed specifically to enable fraud and election-stealing. It's unnecessary and it is blatantly partisan.
Voter suppression. It's unnecessary and it is blatantly partisan.
Absolutely. No absentee ballots for college students or nursing home residents. The college punks are a bunch of libs and the old folks just care about their Social Security. Selfish Democrats all of them.
