WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Post University in Waterbury has canceled the remainder of its football season due to the behavior displayed by some student athletes.
A letter on behalf of Post University President and CEO John Hopkins said “We are disappointed to report that we have student athletes who have exhibited ongoing behavior that is not in line with these expectations. This lack of respect for our community and our University will not be tolerated.”
Details of the behavior were not released.
The letter went on to say the remainder of the Sprint football season has been canceled. The Hidden Spaces, Secret Places Party has also been canceled.
All other programs planned for the weekend will go on as scheduled.
