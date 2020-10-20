WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Post University in Waterbury announced on Monday that it will be a virtual-only campus for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Also as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university also announced that it will cancel both its 2020-2021 winter and spring sports seasons.
All athletic competition is expected to resume for the fall of 2021.
"Allowing students on campus would not only breach your safety and that of our faculty and staff, you would not be coming back to a campus environment anything close to resembling 'normal,'" Post University CEO and president John L. Hopkins said. "Your health and safety continues to be my priority. I am announcing that Post University will continue with virtual instruction for the spring semester that begins Jan. 2021. This is not the decision I wanted to make but that am comfortable making because it puts you first."
Some athletes have started a petition with the hopes the university will revisit the decision.
"We know a lot of other Division 2 schools, Division 1, who are on campus practicing, in the weight room together, spending a lot of time together. They have protocols that have worked," said Kalib Clark, a Post University student.
Clark started a petition to continue the spring sports season. As of Monday night, hundreds of students already signed it.
"We want to move forward and we want to show that we can still do things moving forward and not have to completely change our lifestyles and adapt to new COVID," Clark said.
The athletic conference Post University plays in already has reduced schedules. The conference covers five states, with different states having different COVID-19 guidelines. It said it was tough to have a full schedule, which made it less enjoyable for student athletes.
"We love our kids, we love our student athletes, my heart goes out to them and their families, and our coaches too. We are going to miss that. They bring the energy to campus and to our department, but you know what, we know they'll be healthy and safe," said Ronnie Palmer, Post University athletic director.
The petition garnered more than 500 signatures.
Post said student-athletes will not lose a year of eligibility.
To see the rest of the message from Hopkins, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.