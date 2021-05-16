WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One of the state's first mass vaccination sites will be closed next week.
Waterbury Health is shutting down its Post University site, because of low demand.
The site is reducing its hours first.
It'll only be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week and next, and will fully close on May 26.
Waterbury Health believes it's because of the variety of vaccination options we have now, but there's also still some hesitancy.
At its peak, Waterbury Health says the mass vaccination site at Post University was administering as many as 700 doses a day.
Now, it says daily first dose appointments have dropped to single digits.
The big drop in demand is causing the site's closure.
In a statement, Post University CEO and President John Hopkins said about the closure.
"Making the campus available for the vaccine operation was the right thing to do for our community and I'm proud of what we accomplished."
The coming closure comes as walk-up vaccinations have become widely available throughout the state, but there's still some refusing to get their shot.
"I don't agree with the vaccination thing right now. I'm kind of scared to get vaccinated, so I'm not doing it right now," Waterbury resident Rozz Allen tells us.
Rozz caught and recovered from COVID-19, but still hasn't gotten vaccinated, questioning the vaccines' development.
"Maybe later on down the line, you know what I mean? But just right now, no, it was too quick," added Allen.
Some doses allocated to the Post University site will go to Waterbury to help with city vaccination efforts.
Right now, state data shows around thirty-eight percent of the population has gotten at least one dose.
Anyone who has a second dose scheduled after May 26 at Post University will have it rescheduled to Waterbury Health's Naugatuck drive-thru site.
That site will remain open as is.
