CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - YMCA workers across the state are getting special access to programs at Post University, thanks to a new partnership.
This is where it started for Sameerah Rosa at the Greater Waterbury YMCA.
Three years ago, she was a pre-school teacher. Now, she's the executive assistant to the location's CEO, Jim O’Rourke.
“I had always spoken to Jim about wanting to go back to school," said Rosa.
Rosa had a lot in the way of doing that. "We're a family of four, it's just a lot, the kids always have extracurricular activities, just trying to keep up with everything."
But thanks to a new partnership with the Connecticut/Rhode Island alliance of YMCA's and Post University, she's able to enroll in one of their online programs at a significantly reduced tuition rate.
Rosa said, "to be able to go on when I have the time, when the kids are all set and ready for bed and my household is, the calm of the day."
Through this partnership with Post, the university will also provide professional development trainings to workers who participate.
Across Connecticut and Rhode Island, there are over 10,000 workers that could take part.
O'Rourke says all of this helps not only with recruitment, but also retainment.
It can help workers climb the ladder within YMCA.
"It's great to be able to go to a potential staffer and say you have an opportunity to go back to college, or begin college, by us collaborating with post. So, it's affordable for them to expand their opportunities but also be a part of our team," said O'Rourke.
Doctor Alisa Hunt will be developing the professional development programs for YMCA workers.
She says these partnerships help give access to the university's resources. "We give them an opportunity here. They've got to do the work; they've got to make it happen for themselves. But we believe everybody deserves a chance and we provide that."
A chance Rosa isn't taking lightly.
YMCA workers will also have access to internship opportunities.
