PIGEON FORGE, TN (WFSB) - Naughty or nice, letters and cards received this holiday season could be mailed with Santa on them.
The U.S. Postal Service announced on Thursday new "Sparkling Holidays Commemorative Forever" stamps.
The stamps feature classic images of Santa Claus.
They were dedicated by the Postal Service during a ceremony on Thursday at the Inn at Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge, TN.
“I have no doubt that the Sparkling Holidays stamps will quickly become favorites,” said Joseph Corbett, chief financial officer and executive vice president. “These four stamps feature classic images of Santa Claus, painted by Haddon Sundblom for The Coca-Cola Company. The paintings of the rosy-cheeked, smiling, grandfatherly man in his red suit embody the very essence of Santa.”
The stamps will be available in books of 20 and feature four classic portraits of Santa, which were taken from larger versions by Sundblom that were published in the 1940s and 1960s.
They'll be available for purchase through the Post Office's online store here or by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724). They'll also be at post office locations nationwide.
