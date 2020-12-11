NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With two weeks until Christmas, the U.S. Post Office, along with UPS and FedEx are gearing up for what is always, the hectic, holiday rush.
According to the Post Office, the two weeks before Christmas are their busiest time of the holiday season.
While there’s still plenty of time to get those cards and presents out, guaranteeing delivery by Dec. 25, the longer you wait, the more you’ll have to pay.
Last year in New Haven, pre-pandemic, crews were moving thousands of packages every day, in and out of the Brewery Street Post Office.
Nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service traditionally delivers more than 800 million packages during the holidays.
This year, it could be even higher because of the coronavirus, and more people skipping the in-person get-togethers, and choosing to mail presents instead.
For those using the Postal Service, the recommended send-by dates to guarantee delivery by Christmas include:
- Dec. 15, if using USPS ground
- Dec. 18 for first class mail
- Dec. 19 for priority mail
- Dec. 23 for priority mail express
For UPS
- UPS Ground: Click here for details
- Dec. 21 UPS 3 Day Select
- Dec. 22 UPS 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 23 UPS Next Day Air
- Dec. 25 UPS Closed on Christmas Day (UPS Express Critical is available)
