(WFSB) – A postal worker found cats in a box on the side of the road in New Haven. He contacted three shelters before finding a home for them at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. The shelter is now asking people to stop abandoning their pets.
The box had air holes and food for the kittens, however they were able to break the duct tape and ended up on a busy street.
If anyone has any information on who owned the cats, please contact Dan Cosgrove Animal shelter at 203-315-4125.
They are safe now and named Thelma and Louise.
