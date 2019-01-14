HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's still time for the forecast to change, but Connecticut could see snow next weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will first be a chance for light snow, or perhaps a wintry mix, on Friday.
"As of now could be an issue for the morning commute," Dixon said.
It's not a big storm; however, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the forecast models continue to develop.
However, the weak system will be the start of a change to a more active weather pattern.
The bigger deal would be over the weekend days.
"Saturday, we should squeak out a dry day before another storm system, this one could be potent, arrives Saturday night into Sunday," Dixon said.
Dixon said it's way too early to discuss snowfall totals.
"As of now, from beginning to end, precip types could vary," he explained. "That being said, plowable snow is a possibility."
The Early Warning Forecast Center is looking at a number of scenarios that involve mixed precipitation, snow, just plain snow or all of the above.
Which one plays out and how much snow the state sees remains to be seen.
Regardless, Dixon said there's at least a chance for a significant winter storm.
Following the storm there looks to be an arctic blast.
A strong north to northwesterly wind will develop during the day as the storm moves east, pushing arctic air into the state and sending temperatures down into the 20s during the afternoon and to near 0 overnight. Wind chills could fall well below zero.
