HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week looks fairly clear until Friday, when the first of two potential bouts of winter weather hits.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a weak storm will move through the area on Friday morning and bring snow, a wintry mix and rain.
"The wintry precipitation could make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast," Haney said.
The storm will move away during the afternoon hours.
"The sky will become partly sunny as temperatures rise well into the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees," Haney said.
Overnight lows will range from 15 to 25 degrees.
After a relatively quiet Saturday, the winter weather returns Saturday night.
"Snow will overspread the state Saturday evening and it could become heavy at times Saturday night," Haney said. "Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and 20s."
The storm, which will bring heavy precipitation to the state, looks to run throughout the day on Sunday.
However, what kind of precipitation remains to be seen.
As of Tuesday morning's forecast, two models indicated the storm's center will track close to the coast of southern New England.
"If that happens, milder air will infiltrate the state, especially aloft," Haney said. "That means heavy snow could change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, perhaps even a period of plain rain."
It could change back to all snow by Sunday afternoon into the evening.
Highs at that point would range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the 30s along the coast.
"Of course, this forecast is subject to revision over the coming days, perhaps major revision," Haney warned. "Model output this far in advance is often less reliable. Just a slight shift in the storm track of 25 to 50 miles could make the difference between a major snowstorm and a heavy rainstorm."
Regardless of how the storm plays out, it will be followed by windy and cold temperatures early next week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
