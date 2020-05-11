HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A potential for isolated but strong thunderstorms prompted an Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3's meteorologists.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said showers knocked on the state's western borders around 8 a.m. on Monday.
The showers were associated with a warm front that will pass through the state by noon.
"Once this front has passed, clouds may give way to a little bit of sunshine at times," Haney said. "Any bit of sunshine will help to bring temperatures into the upper 50s and low-60s."
Although it won't be excessively warm, it could be warm enough to create instability that will interact with an approaching cold front during the afternoon and evening.
The result could be scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may turn severe.
The main concern with them would be isolated hail and gusty wind.
"The greatest likelihood for thundershowers will occur between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.," Haney said.
Tuesday should be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky, but there will be a brisk northwest wind.
Highs are only forecasted to be in the 50s.
You can read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.