HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The meteorologists at Channel 3 have declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for Monday afternoon due to the potential for isolated strong thunderstorms.
The thunderstorms may also bring strong winds and hail to parts of the state.
Showers will begin to fall in the morning around 8 or 9 a.m.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the showers will move along with a warm front that will approach a cold front during the afternoon and evening.
This may result in scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe.
Isolated hail and gusty wind are the main concerns of severe weather.
Thunderstorms are most likely between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Temperatures Monday are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tuesday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.
