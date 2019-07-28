HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The start of another potential heat wave has begun.
Temperatures hits 90 degrees in parts of the state on Sunday, under partly sunny skies.
The humidity is a little higher, but it hasn’t been too oppressively hot or humid.
There is also a risk for some showers or thunderstorms as the afternoon and evening go on.
Storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.
The risk of a shower or storm will end by midnight. It’ll be mild and muggy overnight with areas of fog.
The hot and humid weather will continue into the beginning of the week, likely marking another heat wave.
Highs in the lower 90s are expected for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The sky should be partly sunny for all three days.
Throughout the week there will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
The risk of showers and storms may be a little higher on Wednesday, as a cold front will push into the warm air.
If a heat wave happens, it’ll be the fourth one for July.
“We’ve already had 15 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this month, and we could add to that total next week. If we have three more 90-degree days, the occurrence would break the record for the most 90-degree days in one month, which currently stands at 17 days! The previous record happened in July 2016,” Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
