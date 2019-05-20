GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A potential threat made at a middle school in Groton is under investigation.
School officials said the threat was made at West Side STEM Magnet Middle School on Monday around 2:30 p.m.
The building was evacuated, and since the threat was found so close to dismissal time, students were sent home for the day, Superintendent of Schools Michael Graner said.
All students and staff are safe.
A police investigation is ongoing.
West Side STEM Middle School is an intra-district school for all Groton students to attend.
