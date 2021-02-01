NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Southeastern Connecticut is expected to receive the least amount of snow from Winter Storm Cooper.
Still, officials expressed concerns about it.
High winds and the potential for coastal flooding were chief among them.
The city also put parking bans in place.
Parking will not be allowed on any streets in the downtown district or in the municipal surface parking lot. Vehicles were invited to park in the Water Street Parking Garage for free until Wednesday.
The city said people should know that there was no parking on narrow streets. It urged people follow the posted regulations on streets.
Some streets allow parking on just one side and others on both sides. In those cases, people can park on the even side of the street.
Conditions are expected to further deteriorate throughout the day. The storm won’t peak until Monday afternoon or evening.
However, it may include some rain in the area.
