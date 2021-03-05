HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Channel 3 Pothole Patrol is back out on the roads, taking a look at how potholes are getting patched up during the winter months.
In Connecticut, potholes are no stranger to drivers.
During the cold winter months, there’s only one option to make a repair – a cold patch.
“You can use it in the worst conditions, you apply it cold, as the name implies, and typically it's a short-term fix,” explained Kevin Nursick, of the CT Dept. of Transportation. “It's fairly durable, but when you're installing cold patch into a pothole, it's generally terrible conditions outside, it's very cold out, you may have water still on the roadway or in the pothole so you're trying to make that repair, but they tend to be temporary repairs.”
He goes on to explain that the cold patch is a flexible material that eventually works its way out with additional freeze and thaw cycles.
However, that sometimes leads to the temporary repairs to have to be done over again.
“Traffic volume obviously has a big impact on how long a repair is going to last, and of course the severity of the pothole has an impact, so there are a variety of factors that are going to impact just how long these repairs are going to last,” Nursick said.
In the springtime, when asphalt plants open back up, crews can get back out and make permanent repairs.
“Hot mix asphalt is the ideal repair material to utilize,” Nursick said.
He added that when crews are out making repairs, whether they’re permanent or temporary, drivers need to be aware, not only for the safety of the road crews, but for their own.
“Watch your speeds and don't tailgate. Those are probably the two best things that you can do to prevent hitting a pothole or damaging your vehicle from hitting a pothole,” Nursick said.
As always, if you see a pothole, report it on the Ch. 3 app here or on the state's Dept. of Transportation website here.
