HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – If your car is damaged because of a pothole, are you stuck paying for it or can you pass the buck?
Chances are if you drive, you’ve hit a pothole before, but if you damage your car because of a pothole, who’s responsible for picking up the bill.
Eric Parker, Channel 3’s legal expert, discusses those complicated answers.
“There’s a two-part problem. There’s a practical problem and there’s a legal problem. The practical problem is you’re going to have to prove that that pothole caused the damage to your car and that’s really hard to do,” Parker said.
It’s hard to do because Parker says you need substantial evidence proving proximate cause.
“That pothole is what caused the damage. It can’t be that you were driving too fast, it can’t be that you think it was that pothole, but you’re not sure, it might have been a different one. It can’t be that your tire was already leaking and going flat and then this caused it to pop. The pothole has to be the proximate cause of the damage,” Parker said.
You need to have witness statements, a report from your mechanic, pictures, and in some cases, even surveillance video. Anything and everything that can help show that that exact pothole is the sole cause of damage to your car.
“But then the legal standard is there’s these things called defective road statues, and they’re different for the town or city or the state depending on who controls the road and they have a really, really strict test for whether you an recover. And it’s really hard to meet. You have to not only prove that that was the pothole that damaged your car, you have to prove that the town or the city or the state knew about it for a reasonable time and didn’t fix it,” Parker said.
That can be very vague.
Pothole Patrol: Local auto repair shop explains how to avoid pothole damage
Channel 3 covered a case two years ago when Robert Kriwitsky filed a lawsuit against the town of Avon. He sited damage to the front and rear tires of his BMW after the car hit a pothole on Nod Hill Road.
He provided a specific time and date of the incident, but he didn’t have a witness statement, as his daughter was the one driving his car at the time and she didn’t’ appear in court.
Kriwitsky lost his case because the court felt he failed to support his claim.
Parker says this is a pretty common outcome and there’s an alternative.
He says look to see who controls the road, whether it’s the town, city or state, and then look for a claim procedure, like one through the city of Middletown, for property damage.
“It may not be everything you’d hope for, It may not pay for all the damage, but unless it’s a huge bill, it’s probably not worth retaining a lawyer, going through those statutes and trying to sue,” Parker said.
Parker’s legal advice remains that it’s a personal judgement and one you have to accept upfront will be tough to win out of the gate.
“The reality of it is, if your car is damaged by a pothole, who ends up paying? Probably you,” Parker said.
If there is a pothole in your area that is creating concern, send in a photo of it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.