EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s that time of the year when you might start noticing those pesky potholes popping up a little bit more frequently as you’re driving around.
D’Addario’s in East Hartford is seeing a lot of cars coming in to be serviced from damage from these potholes.
Curtis D’Addario is the owner of D’Addario’s Auto Service in East Hartford and he says during the winter months, especially when the state gets harsh weather, he sees several customers at his shop a month with pothole-related car trouble.
“They come in with bent wheels, blown tires, bent suspension parts,” D’Addario said. “Here we’re replacing a hub bearing from a pothole. It gets damaged, this is a new one.”
He says a part like that will make an ugly griding noise when damaged.
Some potholes can cause a significant bend in the control arm, which D’Addario says could make your wheels track incorrectly.
There’s one issue he says they see a lot because of the holes in the road.
“Bent wheels we’re seeing on the regular because all the newer cars have much less rubber between the road and the rim, so there’s not as much to absorb the shock, so all of that pressure transfers to the wheel and bends the wheel,” D’Addario said.
He offered a top to help lessen the stress on the car.
“If you can avoid a pothole, by all means, but only if it’s safe. You can’t go swinging around lanes because then you could create an accident with another car. If you do see a pothole, do not go into it with he breaks on hard. It transfers all the weight to the tires and suspension, and you’ll do more damage. The best thing is lift off the break and roll through the pothole,” D’Addario said.
Sometimes that’s unavoidable and again, could potentially damage your car.
One car at D’Addario’s had a subframe that was rotted, but he says it was a pothole that caused a crack in it.
Issues like that aren’t always cheap to fix
“A lot of people try to keep their insurance costs down, so they do a $1,000 deductible. Now, do you have a thousand dollars in your pocket to pay the deductible? It’s tough, it’s a tough call,” D’Addario said.
It also depends on the make and model of the car and type of damage.
D’Addario says he recommends car owners keep up with regular maintenance.
