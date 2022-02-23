CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Hitting a pothole can damage your tires, wheels, and even your suspension.
Crews have been filling and refilling them all winter.
Bryan Kennett does highway maintenance for Putnam. He said, “This season here has been one of the worst ones, freeze and re-freeze. The last couple have been kind of mild. This one here gets brutally cold and 60 degrees.”
There is a pit on Sabin Street in Putnam that drivers have been avoiding for days. Putnam maintenance crews have been there several times before.
Some drivers, like Charley Bonzey, say the roads are not that bad, “we motorcycle in Connecticut because we think the roads here are better than anywhere around.”
