CLAREMONT, NH (AP) - A New Hampshire food company is recalling over 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that could contain metal.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Saturday for North Country Smokehouse, of Claremont.
It says the ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced Feb. 7 and 8.
The recall includes: 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of "old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa" with a use-by date of May 9; 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing "natural old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa" with a use-by date of April 23; and 1-pbound vacuum-packed packages containing "Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa" with a use-by date of May 9.
The products subject to recall bear the code "EST. 5390A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
More information can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.