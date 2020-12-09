MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s starting to look a lot like winter in some parts of the state, as local ski resorts are busy making snow.
The employees at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield have been busy making sure skiers and snowboarders are able to hit the slopes again, safely.
“There was a debate, were we going to have a season or not, but we’ve really taken and learned a lot over the last six months operating various businesses,” said Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort.
What will be the tail end of a challenging year, Hayes said he is confident that the resort is ready to offer guests a fun and safe way to embrace winter.
Powder Ridge is also taking steps to make sure guests feel secure when they step off the slopes and spend time indoors.
The Resort’s restaurant team has reduced seating capacity to nearly 70 percent through a combination of putting up barriers and spacing out tables.
“We are doing everything we can, and we ask the community to take the same steps when they come out participate in the safety,” Hayes said.
For those who prefer to stay outside, they can still stay warm. The Powder Ridge crew has enclosed several outdoor areas of the resort and equipped them with heaters and even fireplaces.
Despite all the challenges, Hayes said he really believes that this could be their best winter yet.
“We are preparing and setting up for probably our busiest year that Powder Ridge has ever seen, but doing it safely,” Hayes said.
He added that they haven’t been able to set up an exact opening date because it is weather dependent, but he is hopeful that skiers and snowboarders can return sometime around Dec. 20.
