ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A white powdery substance was found in the bathroom of a middle school in Enfield on Wednesday was later identified as baby powder.
According to Enfield Public Schools, emergency authorities were called and students were directed away from the bathroom at the JFK Middle School on Raffia Road Wednesday afternoon.
Once emergency crews arrived, they determined that the powder was not suspicious. They said that the building did not need to be evacuated.
However, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called out of an abundance of caution.
DEEP officials confirm the substance was baby powder.
"At no point were any students or staff in any danger, but as a precaution, emergency authorities wanted confirmation of what the substance was," Enfield Public Schools posted to Facebook. "As soon as confirmation of the substance is known, we will communicate this to everyone."
School officials said they did not want parents, students or staff to be alarmed by the increased presence of safety personnel in the building.
They said the remainder of the day continued as normal with only the bathroom in question being closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.