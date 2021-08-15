WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of Eversource customers were without power for a good part of the afternoon after a tree came down Sunday.
State Police say the tree had come down onto some wires along Route 47 in Woodbury, causing power in the area to go out.
Route 47 is currently closed by Easy Street until further notice.
An outage map provided by Eversource showed that at one point, a little over 750 Eversource customers had lost power.
As of 6:58 p.m., that number has been reduced to 42.
The outage is also impacting the traffic light at the corner of Routes 6 and 47.
Power is expected to be fully restored around 7 Sunday night.
It is unclear when that part of Route 47 is expected to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.