ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - Power companies are preparing for what's expected to be an extremely windy night.
Eversource and United Illuminating said heavy rain and wind are in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning.
Channel 3's meteorologists said that a high wind warning was issued for eastern Connecticut while a wind advisory was issued for the western half of the state.
They said gusts could top 60 mph in parts of the state. That, combined with predicted heavy rain and snow melt that already saturated the ground, it's a recipe for possible power outages.
A look at the full forecast can be viewed here.
Eversource said it was positioning line and tree crews around the state. It also said it brought in additional out-of-state crews to help respond to any damage.
“The high winds expected with this storm have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages and we’re planning accordingly,” said Eversource president of electric operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan. “We’ve gone through our storm checklists and we’re fully stocked with utility poles, wire, transformers and other necessary materials. Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds – so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Customers were encouraged to prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and any needed medications
“Our storm team has been monitoring the weather and expect strong winds and rain, which have the potential to cause outages," said UI president and CEO Frank Reynolds. "It is critical that our customers are prepared. I urge them to review our storm preparedness information on our website, uinet.com. We also encourage all customers to sign up for text message alerts, download the UI mobile app, and follow us on social media to get the most up-to-date information on our weather response.”
UI urged people to stay far away from any downed wires and anything that may be in contact with them. They said to report downed wires and other electrical hazards to the company at 800-722-5584.
If a downed wire comes in contact with a vehicle, people need to stay inside, call 911 and wait for help, UI said. If people must get out because of fire or other danger, they should avoid making contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Jump clear of the vehicle, land with feet together, and hop away with both feet together, or shuffle away without lifting both feet. Don’t run or stride.
If a natural gas leak is suspected, call the emergency number listed on the customer's gas company website. For Southern Connecticut Gas, call 800-513-8898. For Connecticut Natural Gas, call 866-924-5325.
