HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ahead of Tuesday's storm, repair crews made sure their equipment was in order.
Eversource said the repairs and touch-ups can make all the difference, especially when storms deposit an icy mess.
Mark Longo is a trouble-shooting lineman for Eversource.
He said his experience spans more than a dozen years.
Longo told Channel 3 that he gets calls from concerned customers before storms hit regarding power lines, overhanging tree limbs or trees that are leaning.
He said once the storm hits and power is lost, don't panic. He said just because a homeowner can't see crews working doesn't mean they aren't.
“Just because we’re not in the area doesn’t mean that we’re not working on it," Longo said. “Have patience. We’re going to get to you.”
Eversource crews said they expect to work long hours to tackle storm-related problems in Connecticut.
To check Eversource's outage map, head here.
