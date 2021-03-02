ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Homeowners reported damage and thousands of customers were without power following strong overnight winds.
Over 14,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers across the state are still without power as of noon on Tuesday. At one point later in the morning, the number rose as high as 20,000.
In an update just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, Eversource said it expects to have the majority of remaining customers without power, back on line by 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They did say they expect many being restored sooner than that.
In Vernon Tuesday morning, Eversource reported more than 330 outages. The number steadily dropped throughout the day.
Driving was also hazardous on Tuesday morning due to downed tree limbs and debris. People were urged to be careful if they must head out the door.
Channel 3 was on Cedar Street right by Laurel Street in Vernon where some tree limbs are entangled in some power lines.
Sparks flew from the downed wires. Some larger flames came from them as well, along with a popping sound.
Several homes in the area lost power. The fire department was on scene.
The frigid temperatures only complicated matters for neighbors.
"This is a part of living in New England," said Brendan Elliott of Ellington. "You’ve got to expect these things."
The wind sent pine trees tumbling down onto Elliott's Cliff Street home.
"The trees were swaying pretty good and I heard a crack and I was just falling asleep, so I jumped out of bed and I woke up just in time to see the tree come down," he said.
No one was hurt. However, there was extensive damage to the home. Elliott said his 1-year-old daughter slept through it all.
The trees missed power lines there. However, they crushed a neighbor's car.
"The pine trees, especially the white pines, when it gets cold like this, especially if you have moisture that works your way into them like with the rain we had, and then you have a cold snap, water gets in there, it makes the trees brittle and then they snap just like a toothpick," Elliott said.
Over in Newington, gusts toppled a tree on New Britain Avenue.
A similar scene was reported by an I-384 on-ramp in Manchester.
Elliott said the weather made him even more eager for spring.
"I do snow removal with the company I work for, and we’re ready for spring," he said.
Gov. Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol.
That means anyone in need of shelter can call 211 through noon on Tuesday.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
