ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Utility crews expect to work in overdrive to keep the electricity on when Winter Storm Bobby hits.

Eversource is staging some of its trucks in Rocky Hill. It also brought in reinforcements from other states.

Utility, fire crews preparing for winter storm Crews across the state are preparing to handle power outages this weekend.

It flew crews in from as far away as Michigan and Florida as part of its storm preparations.

It’s all as it tries to anticipate where the storm could hit the hardest.

Read the latest forecast for Winter Storm Bobby here.

Eversource company representatives said they are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

In this case, the worst would heavy snow that could weigh down power lines and strong winds that push brittle tree limbs down onto wires.

If the storm shifts either east or west, it could make a big difference in how the company prepares its crews for the type of snow New England gets.

To make room for crews on the roads, Eversource and state officials said it's best to stay home on Saturday if possible.

If anyone must drive for any reason, University of Connecticut fire officials said it's important to have a “go bag” ready with boots, a warm hat and gloves, water, and snacks.

“You can get stuck in a snowstorm and then you have to walk a mile and if you got no clothing on, you’re in trouble,” said Chief William Perez, UConn Fire Department.

An emergency preparedness kit is also a good idea if a home loses power.

Eversource said at the very least, people should have a flashlight, extra batteries and water.

It has a whole checklist people can go through on its website here to make sure they are ready wherever they plan to ride out the storm.