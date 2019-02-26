MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The whipping winds took down trees and power lines across the state, damaging homes, cars and more in the process.
The strong winds left power crews, and homeowners to clean up the messes left behind.
“It was about 2:00 and I was getting ready to work second shift, and I hear this big crash and I’m like 'what is that' and here’s my truck buried and I have a classic MG 1977 that I have no idea what happened to it because most of the truck protected it," said Richard Lion of Manchester.
Lion told Channel 3 that he paid $800 for the truck he drives to work. He's hoping it absorbed most of the impact from the 77 MG on which he had been working.
“The landlord called someone they came last night or yesterday but they said it’s still too windy and dangerous and the other tree may come down on them so I haven’t heard from them yet nor the insurance company," he said.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a tree came down on the Piercy Family's house in East Hartford.
“The tree came through and we all, mommy and me, jumped and then we called daddy and waited until he got home," said Kiley Piercy. "[It came down] right there and there’s another hole over there. There’s 10."
The Piercy Family said it recently bought the house. Neighbors that saw what happened on Facebook came to help.
“They were creeping and cracking and you don’t know if another one is going to fall down," said Melissa Piercy.
An insurance company came out Tuesday afternoon to assess the damage.
The family said it plans to discuss the matter of removing other trees with neighbors.
A number of school systems posted individual closures as a result of power outages on Tuesday morning.
Eversource reported 3,723 outages as of 1:30 p.m..
United Illuminating reported 3 customers without power.
Also, a number of roads were still closed as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Bloomfield: Fallen tree & power cables on CT-218 Cottage Grove Rd. closed both ways between Simsbury Rd. & Maple Ave.
- Ellington: Route 140 between Crystal Ridge Drive and Route 30
- Hartland: Tree & wires down on CT-20 Center St. closed both ways at West St.
- Preston: Fallen power cables CT-164 both ways between Savage Rd. and Ross Rd.
- Scotland: Route 97 between Plains Road and Murphy Hill Road
- Canterbury: Route 14 between Manship and Barstow
Meanwhile, an Eversource crew was hard at work on Tuesday outside of the Manchester Police Department.
Middle Turnpike was closed.
While the wind Tuesday was not expected to be as bad as Monday, it was still felt and brought in some chilly temperatures.
Once Monday's wind died down a bit, crews, such as those belonging to Eversource, got to work.
They've also been dealing with downed trees and power lines in places like South River Road in Tolland, Route 5 in South Windsor where traffic signals were out and Canton where a downed line sparked a small electrical fire on Cherry Brook Road.
They said the work will continue until all of the calls have been answered.
In Glastonbury, a father and son were nearly killed after a tree fell on their car. The two were driving down Griswold Street when branches started falling.
"I could be dead right now," said Luis Chuquihuasca, a driver. "People need to check out all these old trees regularly and see what's going on. It could be me, it could be somebody else."
The debris and large tree limbs scattered on roads by the wind also delayed efforts for crews who had to wait for cleanup before being able to address power outages.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
