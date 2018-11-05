WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Travelers had to deal with a power outage at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday morning.
There was a loss of power from its main source, according to Alisa D. Sisic, the public information officer for Connecticut Airport Authority.
As of 8:20 a.m., power was fully restored.
"The power has been fully restored and we're working with our airline and TSA partners to process passengers as quickly as possible," the airport said. "The inbound roadway access to the terminal is now open. Please check the status of your flight with your airline before you head to the airport."
Sisic said the terminal had been operating on backup power.
The cause of the outage has yet to be released.
The TSA screening area was impacted by the outage.
At one point power was restored, but it went out about five minutes later again.
Travelers found themselves standing the dark and unable to check in for flights.
The outage also impacted incoming and outgoing flights.
At least check, more than 20 departing flights were delayed. A handful of arrivals were also delayed.
One flight headed from Baltimore was canceled.
Travelers were told to contact their airline ahead of their flight before heading to the airport.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.