TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Power lines ended up on a school bus in Tolland on Thursday morning.
According to dispatchers, it happened on Grant Hill.
They said no children were aboard.
Grant Hill was closed between New Road and Gherring Road. Dispatchers said they expected it to remain that way until roughly 8 a.m.
Eversource was said to be on the scene.
The wires were removed around 7 a.m.
The bus driver was evaluated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.
There's no word on what brought the wires down onto the bus.
