NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Over 150 people that reside at a New Haven apartment building were forced from their homes Friday.
City officials say that half of one of the towers at Bella Vista on Eastern Street lost electricity during the morning hours because of a faulty electrical circuit.
171 units were impacted and all of the residents were relocated with family, friends, or hotels throughout the city and region.
Residents were told to anticipate staying away from their homes through the weekend.
The owner and operator of the apartment building, Carabetta Companies, continues to asses the issue.
City officials are working closely with the management company on rectifying the issue and making sure residents are provided with adequate support and services as they are being relocated.
In a statement, Mayor Justin Elicker said:
“Our primary goal is to make sure that we’re supporting Carabetta’s efforts to keep people safe. That’s why so many committed City staff members have been here since the beginning taking care of residents and making a difficult situation a little better. I was on site yesterday until late in the evening and was impressed not only by the work of our city staff but also by the patience of residents displaced from their homes. The City will stay involved and ensure Carabetta works to provide support until all of the residents are safely back in their homes.”
(1) comment
Why were they forced from their homes? We get outages on a regular basis and never are forced from our homes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.