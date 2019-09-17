NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An ongoing power outage has prompted Southern Connecticut State University to cancel all evening classes for Tuesday.
The university closed at 4:45 p.m. due to the power outage on campus.
Connecticut Hall will be open for its normal hours until 10 p.m., but all other food service locations on campus will be closed.
The University will close at 4:45 p.m. and all evening classes for today (Tuesday, Sept. 17) are canceled, due to an ongoing power outage on campus. Connecticut Hall will be open for its normal hours until 10 p.m., but all other food service locations on campus will be closed.— Southern Connecticut State University🦉 (@SCSU) September 17, 2019
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates as they become available.
