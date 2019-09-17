NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An ongoing power outage has prompted Southern Connecticut State University to cancel all evening classes for Tuesday.

The university closed at 4:45 p.m. due to the power outage on campus.

Connecticut Hall will be open for its normal hours until 10 p.m., but all other food service locations on campus will be closed.

