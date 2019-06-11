NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A power outage outside Norwich Police headquarters Tuesday morning caused some interruption for dispatchers.
While Norwich Public Utility crews repaired the fault in the line outside, 911 dispatchers doubled up as police ran backup power and back up communications systems.
Police also monitored emergency activity in the mobile police RV.
“The van behind me has a redundant radio system in it, so we were able to complete our communications as normal, but until we’re able to get all of our systems up we won’t be 100 percent functional,” said James Veiga, Norwich Police Captain.
All systems are back to normal. There were no problems or delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.