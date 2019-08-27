WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at a middle school in Wallingford get at least one more day of summer vacation.
Superintendent Sal Menzo of Wallingford Public Schools reported Tuesday morning that a power outage is affecting the Moran Middle School.
Menzo said a tree fell on a pole and took out the main power to the school.
As a result, the first day of classes at Moran was canceled.
No school at Moran Middle School today (8/27/19) due to power outage. This is only for Moran Middle School. Certified & clerical staff are to report to school for further instructions. All other Wallingford schools are open today. We appreciate your support. #wpschools— Dr. Sal Menzo (@SalMenzo) August 27, 2019
Menzo said the cancellation only affected Moran.
"All other Wallingford schools are open [Tuesday]," he wrote on Twitter. "We appreciate your support."
He also said certified and clerical staff are to still report to school for further instructions.
"Frontier owns the pole, needs to replace before power is restored," he said. "We thank Wallingford Electric for their support and hard work."
Moran Power Outage Update-tree fell on a pole taking out main power to Moran. Frontier owns the pole-needs to replace before power is restored. We thank Wallingford Electric for their support and hard work. #wpschools We apologize for any inconvenience to students and families.— Dr. Sal Menzo (@SalMenzo) August 27, 2019
