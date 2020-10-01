SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A power outage that impacted most of Southington forced the closure of schools and impacted a local hospital.
Southington Public Schools canceled classes at all of its schools on Thursday.
According to Southington Public Schools, the outage was caused by some kind of an issue with a substation.
There is also no remote learning for students on Thursday.
Bradley Memorial Hospital on Meriden Avenue was also impacted by the outage. Police said it was running on a generator.
As of 7 a.m., Eversource reported nearly 14,300 customers without power.
By 7:50 a.m., the number was down to 7.
