WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A power outage is impacting the University of Hartford campus in West Hartford.
The university reported on Tuesday morning that faculty and staff should not report to campus until power has been restored.
There is currently a power outage on campus. Faculty/staff should not report to campus until power has been restored— University of Hartford (@UofHartford) January 26, 2021
There's no word on what caused the outage.
